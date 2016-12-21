West Police investigating several vehicle burglaries

The West Police Department is investigating at least 8 vehicle burglaries that occurred overnight on Wednesday.

The City of West Police Chief Darryl Barton said the first reports of car burglaries came in around 5:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Barton said both north and south areas of town were hit by the burglaries.

Two vehicles were also stolen during the crime spree. One of them was recovered outside of West Wednesday afternoon where another vehicle and guns were stolen.

Barton said in most of the cases the vehicles were left unlocked and keys were left inside the vehicles that were stolen.

Investigators believe the thieves are traveling north. A debit card from one of the thefts was used in Italy, just north of West. The McLennan County Sheriff's Office, Hill County Sheriff's Office and Hillsboro Police Department are also investigating burglary and stolen vehicle cases.

Police believe a white Ford Explorer was used in connection with the crimes.

A 2009 Red Ford Mustang Convertible with a tan top and Texas license plate number CX4D244 is still missing. The Mustang has a yellow MCC sticker on the back window, a "Sugar Skull" sticker and a West High School parking tag.

Anyone with information should contact Lieutenant Detective David Welday at (254) 826-5311.

