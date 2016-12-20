Killeen Friends In Crisis shelter almost full

A shelter in Killeen is almost packed to capacity and has been for quite some time.

The Friends In Crisis Shelter in Killeen has 78 beds, and lately, they've steadily housed more than 70 clients a night.

Food and shelter are something everyone needs to survive, and 35-year-old Darryl Cole said without Friends and Crisis he wouldn’t have that.

“The services that they provide within itself, it’s amazing, it’s a blessing. It gives you hope that you can do better at starting over, without having to worry about being judged or somebody looking down on you,” Cole said.

The shelter helps those in need have a place to stay the night, while also helping them with basic life skills. FIC’s Director of Programs Suzanne Armour said part of their mission is to help people get re-acclimated to living on their own.

“The Greater Killeen Free Clinic is there two nights a week, to provide medical care, along with the Veterans Affairs health care for the homeless office. We have Central County Services here providing mental health services,” Armour said.

Organizers believe the cold weather has helped cause a slight increase, which forces them to change accommodations. Clients typically must check in by 7:00 p.m. and check out by 7:00 a.m. However, when the weather changes so does their hours of operation.

“When the temperatures get below freezing we do wave that folks have to leave at 7:00 in the morning and we do keep the doors open all day,” Armour said.

While organizers are happy to help those in need with a warm meal and a place to stay, the clients receiving the services are equally satisfied.

