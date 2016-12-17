Temple Parks and Recreation hosts first Bend of the River Christmas Event

Saturday, Temple Parks and Recreation held their first Bend o' the River Christmas event.

The event took place from 3:00 until 8:00 p.m. where families came out to enjoy snow, Santa, and seasonal festivities.

Marketing Coordinator Jonathan Logue from Temple Parks and Recreation said they created this event to keep the Christmas cheer alive.

"Everybody in the department loves Christmas and loves Christmas events. We do the Christmas parade and so we just wanted to kind of increase the Christmas cheer throughout the month and this was one way that we thought we might be able to do it," Logue said.

Fun Christmas activities including a petting zoo, visits with Santa and a bubble party are where the kids seemed to have the most fun. Almost 1,000 people from all over Central Texas came to enjoy the fun for a small entry fee.

Even with the nice weather, people were able to participate in snow sledding.

Considering this event was a success, organizers said they look forward to making this an annual event.

