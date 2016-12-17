Arctic air coming to Central Texas

The arctic front will be invading Central Texas in the next few hours!

At 4:00PM, the Dallas-Fort Worth was at 49 degrees and Hillsboro is at 79.

This is the initial temperature drop we can expect here across Central Texas. Many areas seeing the upper 70s and low 80s now will be replaced with 40s and 50s.

The front is just now getting into our north and northwestern counties.

We can expect the front to arrive into Waco/Temp/Killeen around 5:00pm to 6:00pm.

More updates to follow as the cold front plows through!

