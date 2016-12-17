Veterans One Stop hosts first-ever Christmas giveaway

Several organizations came together this morning to give back to our veterans and their families.

The Veterans One Stop in Waco held their first-ever Christmas giveaway -- and it was a success.

Some local groups gave away 400 pairs of shoes, coats, blankets, gloves, hats, and toys.

Organizers said this time of year can be especially hard on veterans and their families.

"We're taking three presents to this family. The father was going to go give blood so he could buy their presents. Another family of four that we're getting Christmas presents for is able to buy diapers for his two little ones because of the Christmas presents we've been able to give them thanks to the donations," Veterans One Stop's Joe "Joe Rob" Robert.

Feed a Family was one of the organizations at the event. Its founder, Jeremy Laborde, said it gave away more than 50 boxes of non-perishable items.

"They're in need of a lot of things. They still have needs, especially during the holidays. Challenging times. We worked with the Veterans One Stop here and put in a call. And we found out how we could help them," he said.

The Veterans One Stop hopes to host the event again next year.

