Central Texas 12-year-old's photography to be featured at home of the Vice President

A local 12-year-old's photography has been selected to deck the halls of the home of Vice President Joe Biden.

The pictures the middle schooler took are now hanging on Vice President Joe Biden's Christmas tree.

Kylee Deason, from Gatesville, submitted photos to the My Shot competition, the National Geographic's moderated photo community for kids.

Deason has won multiple awards at county fairs for her photos. Typically her family and friends are the only people who get to enjoy them.

Deason's photos will be a part of a holiday display at the Vice President and Second Lady's home in Washington D.C.

“I just really like doing it, it’s a really fun thing. I mean you can just pull your camera out of your car or something and just go take a really cool picture” Deason said.

According to National Geographic, 100 kid photographers were selected to have their work included.

"Every day when my dad gets home, my little brother runs to give him a hug. I happened to be outside one cold evening and capture their embrace," said Deason. "The village people are part of my grandmother's elaborate Christmas village that she puts out every year."

Deason's grandmother said taking pictures has been a big part of their family for as long as she can remember. And although Deason enjoys photography she said she doesn't want to make a career of it.

“I mean I just want to do it as kind of a hobby” Deason said.

Copyright 2016 KXXV. All rights reserved.