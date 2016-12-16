Overnight scuffle in downtown Waco escalated into shots fired

Waco police rushed to a bar in the 700 block of Austin Avenue overnight in relation to a fight that resulted in someone firing shots from a vehicle.

According to authorities, during an on-going fight that involved more than 10 people behind Muddle, two shots rang out on 8th Street between Austin Avenue and Washington Avenue.

The call came in around 1:45 a.m. Police reported no injuries, but did temporarily block off Austin Avenue and 8th street--which were reopened around 2 a.m..

Witnesses told police the shots came from a dark colored truck driving through the area.

Officers saw a vehicle fitting that description and conducted a traffic stop but later discovered that vehicle was not the one in question. A man in the vehicle was arrested on unrelated charges, including unlawful carrying of a weapon and possession of a controlled substance.

News Channel 25's Estephany Escobar contributed to this report.

Copyright 2016 KXXV. All rights reserved.