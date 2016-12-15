Lampasas man accused of breaking into building, stealing car

A Lampasas man was in jail Thursday morning, accused of breaking into a building, stealing car keys, and taking a car for a ride.

Lampasas Police Department Lt. Inv. Jody Cumming said 23-year-old Richard Adames broke into several offices in the Goodwin Bumpus Building on South Key Avenue.

One of the offices belongs to Outreach Health Services. Police said he stole one of their car keys and took a 2015 Ford Focus for a ride.

Kempner police pulled Adames over around 11:50 p.m. Wednesday, after noticing one of the car's windows was smashed.

"That was the suspicious circumstances that led to the stop there in Kempner, which started the case off last night. I don't know why he broke the window to the car because he had the keys. I'm just not positive," Cummings said.

Cummings said Adames told the officer the broken car window was a result of a disturbance at his home, which is right behind the building he broke into. Lampasas police officers showed up to his home where they found his mother asleep and no sign of a disturbance.

The Kempner officer who pulled Adames over found stolen property on him and in the car, including the car's keys he stole, Cummings said.

Adames was booked into the Lampasas County Jail. He's charged with unauthorized use of a motorized vehicle and burglary of a building.

Cummings said Adames lived right behind the building he broke into.

Adames is stranger to the law. About a year and a half ago, Cummings said Adames was arrested for throwing rocks at office windows.

This is what's left of a door of the Goodwin Bumpus Building in Lampasas. Man broke in, stole keys, and took car for a ride. pic.twitter.com/lx2n1Nvc9l — Pattrik Simmons (@PattrikSimmons) December 15, 2016

