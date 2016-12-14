The holiday season could be fueling a crime increase in Killeen

Killeen is seeing an increase in crime, and local police think the holidays are the reason.



People who live in District 4 want to fight crime, and one way they'll do that is by forming neighborhood watch programs.

Throughout the city, thieves have been breaking into cars and homes at a higher rate, with so many holiday gifts there for the taking.

But Killeen's Interim Police Chief Margaret Young said there are ways to avoid becoming a victim.

"Make sure that you're watching everywhere you go; when you go shopping, keep an eye out for the people that are around you," Young said.

She also gave words of wisdom, which included safety tips for people to follow throughout the holiday season and urged people to speak out if they see something that doesn’t feel right or looks strange.

Killeen’s City Council member Brockley Moore oversees District 4, and was responsible for creating the community meeting. Moore said he believes neighborhood watch programs are effective for combating crime in the area.

"When you have a neighborhood watch and it's very active, it keeps the crime rate down. People know what’s going on, and they're involved in the community, because we cannot put police on every corner," Moore said.

If thieves strike and you see it happening, Killeen Police said don’t hesitate to call 9-1-1.

