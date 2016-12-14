Police: Teen indicted on manslaughter charges - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Police: Teen indicted on manslaughter charges

By Mayra Monroy, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: KXXV) (Source: KXXV)
(Source: KXXV) (Source: KXXV)
(Source: McLennan County Jail) (Source: McLennan County Jail)
SPEEGLEVILLE, TX (KXXV) -

A teen who was charged with manslaughter in December has been indicted on those charges.

The teen, Savannah Cardoza, 17, was charged with manslaughter, aggravated assault, and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle for a wreck that happened on Nov. 3 on the 3200 block of Highway 6.

Police say that Cardoza took the vehicle she was driving without permission and driving the wrong way on Highway 6.

She collided head on with another vehicle. To avoid this wreck, an 18-wheeler took evasive action, causing the semi to flip and killing the driver. 

Cardoza was arrested at Midway High School.

Copyright 2016 KXXV. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly