Police: Teen indicted on manslaughter charges

A woman who witnessed the aftermath of a fatal crash on Highway 6 on early Thursday morning said seeing the damage in the aftermath of the crash and a previous family tragedy prompted her to pull over and call 911.

A teen who was charged with manslaughter in December has been indicted on those charges.

The teen, Savannah Cardoza, 17, was charged with manslaughter, aggravated assault, and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle for a wreck that happened on Nov. 3 on the 3200 block of Highway 6.

Police say that Cardoza took the vehicle she was driving without permission and driving the wrong way on Highway 6.

She collided head on with another vehicle. To avoid this wreck, an 18-wheeler took evasive action, causing the semi to flip and killing the driver.

Cardoza was arrested at Midway High School.

