Waco Diaper Bank holds diaper drive

A local organization is aiming to help families in need of diapers.

`The Waco Diaper Bank is holding its annual December Diaper Drive now through Wednesday Dec. 14.

The bank is accepting donations of diapers, baby wipes and other related baby products. According to the group, approximately one in three families in the United States suffer from diaper need, or the lack of access to a clean supply of diapers.

The group's founder, Ellen Filgo said that steady access to a good supply of diapers not only can ensure the healthy development of infants and children by avoiding health issues, such as diaper rash and infection. But, it can also them get a head start on educational development.

The Waco Diaper Bank does not actually distribute diapers and products directly to families in need. Rather, the bank partners with local charities, such as Caritas and the Veterans One Stop of Waco.

But, If you would like to donate, you may bring items to 2101 West Loop 340.

