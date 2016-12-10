Bell County Youth Fair Scholarship Program hosts annual fundraiser

Saturday, the Bell County Youth Fair Scholarship Program hosted their annual Chisholm Trail Christmas Ball.

The ball raises money for scholarships to be given to those who participate in the youth fair.

Families were able to come out to the Bell County Expo Center in Belton and enjoy food, fun, and even a live performance from Neal McCoy, all for a good cause.

Chairman of the Executive Board for the program Faron Phinney said they started the scholarship program in 2008, and since it began, they've already given out over $300,000 in scholarships.

"This is our one and only fundraiser that we do each year to fund this and tonight we're hoping to raise about $30,000 which will go towards the scholarship program," Phinney said.

Each year, the application process for students to apply for scholarships starts in the spring. People who missed this year's event will be able to participate next year on the second Saturday in December.

