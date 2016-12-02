Killeen kicks off their holiday season with annual holiday under the stars event

A little rain didn't stop the city of Killeen from kicking off the holiday season.

The city gathered at the Killeen Community Center to host their annual Holiday Under the Stars Event.

The event was free and open to anyone who was interested in getting out of the house and wanted to participate in the holiday season. Community members were able to see live performances, participate in arts in crafts, take pictures with Santa and even witness the lighting of the tree.

The City of Killeen says hosting this event every year is just another way to celebrate the Killeen Community. Director of Volunteer Services for the city of Killeen Roxanne Flores-Achmad says she just enjoys seeing the smiles on the kids faces and being able to bring the community together.

"We want to acknowledge the holidays within the city of Killeen and also have something for families to go out and enjoy," Flores-Achmad said. "Every year it gets bigger and we try to do something different which is great."

