Children with disabilities in Texas could receive fewer funds for treatment

Programs that provide services for disabled children could be faced with a big funding cut soon.

Early Childhood Intervention provides multiple therapy services across five counties in Central Texas.

Those services include teaching parents how to properly work with their disabled children to promote healthy development.

Come Dec.15, $350 million in state and federal funding go away thanks to a decision by the Texas Legislature.

Early Childhood leaders are still figuring out how much this will impact the services they offer.

“It's really heart-breaking because these are young children their birth to 3-years-old. I just don’t feel like the legislators realize the long term affect that it's going to have on children and families," ECI Program Director Julie Fielder said.

Early childhood Intervention said initially each family will receive the same care they've been receiving. Currently it's not clear when or if that will change.

