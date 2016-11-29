Killeen community plans to combat crime by starting Neighborhood Watch

A Killeen neighborhood wants someone to do something about all the crime in the area, and now community members have developed a plan that might finally work.

With crime increasing in district one of the city, officials are hoping a new neighborhood watch program will help the community stay safe.

Studies show that neighborhoods with active neighborhood watch programs have dramatic reductions in crime, and the district's committee felt it would be beneficial to create one in this area.

Killeen City Council Woman Shirley Fleming organized this action meeting with hopes that people will start to look out for each other.

"Down the street from my house, one of the young men he had his car stolen and that’s the second time that his car was stolen. Also around the corner there's been a lot of shootings, so there’s so much crime in district one and all over Killeen,” Fleming said.

She said many people including herself are tired of seeing all the crime happening in district one and throughout the city. They believe it will only begin to change if the entire community works together to watch the neighborhoods better.

The district one committee plans to start the neighborhood watch on Kenyon street and then expand it throughout the district.

If you would like to join the neighborhood watch in district one, contact Shirley Fleming at 254-392-2719.

Copyright 2016 KXXV. All rights reserved.