Temple Parks and Recreation Department earns The LERN International Award

The Temple Parks and Recreation marketing team has been hard at work for years and now, they're getting some international recognition.

Last week, the department was awarded The LERN International Award at the annual Learning Resources Network (LERN) Conference in Baltimore, Maryland. LERN provides information to help professionals around the world to increase and perfect their skills.

Temple Parks and Recreation has been a part of LERN for 10 years and said it has helped them focus on better ways to market themselves.

Workers say they have been working hard to improve things like their website to make it as convenient as possible for those in the community.

Assistant director Chuck Ramm says their main focus is serving the community and that he is very pleased with how much the department has improved.

"Anytime you can win an award for your efforts, it's certainly a great accomplishment," Ramm Said. "Our website is just one piece of those efforts, but to be able to be recognized for it is certainly great."



Ramm hopes to continue learning at conferences in the future and then bring that knowledge back to make Temple a better city.



