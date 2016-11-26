Off-duty Limestone County deputy assaulted while working as security at Waco club

An off-duty Limestone County deputy was assaulted early Saturday morning while working as security at a Waco nightclub.

Waco Police Department spokesperson Sgt. Patrick Swanton said the assault happened about 1:45 a.m. at Junction 84 on West Waco Drive. The call came in as a "HELP PD" call, he said.

The deputy, identified as Tracy Edwards by the Limestone County Sheriff, was attempting to break up a fight inside the club when the assault happened, Swanton said.

"While trying to take a suspect into custody and escort him outside, at least two other male suspects attacked the deputy from behind, causing the deputy to fall down a set of stairs," he said.

The deputy suffered a broken wrist and broken ankle. He was taken to the hospital and treated.

Limestone County Sheriff Dennis Wilson said Edwards who has been with the SO for over a year was expected to see a doctor on Monday. Wilson said the deputy would likely need surgery.

The suspect who was being detained and the two people who assaulted the deputy ran away.

"Due to the sheer number of people at the club, all three suspects were lost in the crowd and were unable to be located," Swanton said.

Contact the Waco Police Department at 254-750-7500 if you have any information.

As of Monday morning, no arrests had been made in this case.

