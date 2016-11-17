Copperettes will dance in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

Three high school students will leave this weekend to dance in the parade of their dreams.

Senior Niomi Charmant, Senior and Captain Lauren Castaneda and Junior Princess Sanchez of the Copperas Cove Copperettes will be in this year's Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. The Copperettes is an award-winning dance and drill team at Copperas Cove High School. The girls will be apart of the Spirit of America Dance and Drill Team and will spend 25 to 30 hours practicing up until Thanksgiving Day.

Castaneda is returning to the parade for the second time in her high school career and is thankful that she gets to go again. The first year she said she participated as a social officer and plans to make this time around one she will never forget.

"I'm planning to experience more of New York this year and get a better feel with these two," Castaneda said.

First timers Charmant and Sanchez are thankful that they have a chance to experience their dreams that they have worked so hard for. All three girls say that they spent a lot of time together perfecting their craft.

"We would just go to each others house and practice together over and over until we got it right," Sanchez said.

Dancing is their passion but school is a priority so the girls had to learn how to balance dancing with academics and their personal life.

"It's extremely hard to keep up with dancing, grades and outside stuff too but if you want it you will find a way to manage all your time," Charmant said. "I'm just really excited."

The girls say they are thankful to have the support of their family, classmates and coach and are determined to make everyone proud on Thanksgiving Day.

