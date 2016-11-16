CTC students host smart cooking class

November is National Diabetes Month and a few Central Texans got a chance to learn how to cook a healthy meal for the holidays.

Metroplex Health System partnered up with the Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce and Central Texas College to host their second "Cooking Smart Cooking Class". The class was conducted by CTC culinary students and instructors, with a focus on cooking holiday foods that are tasty and diabetic friendly. Participants were able to get hands-on experience from a certified chef and tips on what they should use when in the kitchen.

Erin Spencer of Metroplex Health Systems says she is glad that this class has flourished and hopes participants will start cooking more at home and eating less at fast food restaurants.

"In today's world there is so much fast food and it's easier to just pick something up," Spencer said. "Once you go through one of these classes, you realize it's not as hard to do some of this cooking as you think it is."

Organizers say they hope the skills participants learn will last beyond the holidays.

If you missed out on today's class, do not worry because you will get another chance. All three groups plan to partner together again for a class in the spring and will have registration up on the Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce web page.

