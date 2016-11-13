Balcones Distillery opens in Downtown Waco

One Central Texas company has something to toast about.

Balcones Distillery debuted their new location in Waco. Hundreds of patrons made their way to the distillery located in Downtown Waco to celebrate.

The company, known for their award-winning spirits and whiskey, said they made the decision to move in order to accommodate for an increase in demand for their products. Balcones' previous facility covered less than 10,000 sq. ft., but their new operating station is about 65,000 sq. ft. in size.

Drinkers who attended the grand opening got to savor the taste of five different samples the business offered as they toured the distillery. Cecilia Stevenson, who walked through the building, said she had heard about the event on social media and had to come out.

"I personally love Balcones, so it was great to have little samples and be able to purchase the bottles at the end. It was really cool," Stevenson said.

She is one of many who say they're excited to see how the business will add to Waco's growing downtown scene.

"I think everything we've done for the downtown area, including this, is bringing a lot of people and a lot of notice to the Waco area," Stevenson said after getting a glimpse of the inside of the distillery. "And I think that's awesome with all the awards they've been winning. It's been great."

Balcones said they may expand the distillery next year as their brands continue to gain recognition. For more information, you can visit their website.

Copyright 2016 KXXV. All rights reserved.