Three administrators resign from University High after scandal

Waco ISD accepted the resignations of three University High School administrators who had been on paid leave since June. Superintendent Dr. Bonny Cain made the announcement Friday.

Waco ISD Spokesman Bruce Gietzen sent out a news release that said UHS Principal Dr. Kendra Strange resigned effective Nov. 4, and UHS campus, Dean of Instruction Ronnie Massey and Senior Class Counselor Mindy Place resigned effective Jan. 27. The three had been on paid leave prior to this announcement.

The resignations come after an academic scandal at University High. Some administrators were accused of allowing students to retake non-standardized tests after failing and changing graduation plans.

Waco ISD said it did an independent investigation through the law firm Walsh, Gallegos, Trevino, Russo and Kyle. They found that some students were allowed to graduate even though they did not meet state requirements.

