Killeen proposing to have solid waste outsourced which could affect city worker jobs

Some changes to the city of Killeen could impact more than 80 employees who work for the city, if they decide to outsource the trash removal.

Currently, the city is in the process of hiring a consultant to create a request for proposal. This will highlight what the city expects if an outsourced company were to take over the trash removal.

This could have a major impact on people who work for the city of Killeen in trash collection, and they are anxiously waiting to hear what the city decides.

City Council member Dick Young said they are working hard to provide the best service possible for the cheapest price. Young believes right now people shouldn't worry about losing their jobs but instead waiting for this final decisions to be made.

"Were not out to try to take 88 people out of the city employees but what we are trying to do is to see if there is any economies that can be gleaned from outsourcing. And until you explore it you just don't know and a lot of other cities outsource," Young said.

There are currently more than 140,000 residential customers who pay around $20 per month for their trash removal, and Young said whatever they decide this will not affect the quality of their service.

