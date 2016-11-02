Four people displaced after house fire in Temple

Four people were without a home Wednesday morning after a house fire in Temple.

Temple Fire Chief Mitch Randles said they got the call just after 3:50 a.m.

Someone inside the house woke up smelling smoke and called 911, a fire official on the scene said.

All four people exited the single-story wooden house without getting hurt.

The fire was under control at 4:21 a.m. It took 9 units and 21 firefighters to put the fire out, Randles said.

No other houses were damaged.

Fire officials don't yet know what caused the fire.

