Bell County aims to make sure everyone gets a chance to vote

Bell County election leaders are committed to making sure every voter gets the chance to vote this year.

The county still uses paper ballots, but some polling places ran out of them during the last Presidential election.

Using a paper ballot to cast your vote might seem like the old way to some people, but in Bell County, most voters seemed to prefer this traditional method.

Belton resident Larry Robinson said voting on a paper ballot makes him feel secure about his choice.

"I feel confident very confident that when I vote my vote counted, and it's counted correctly," Robinson said.

In the last presidential election, some people never got a chance to vote after some precincts ran out of paper ballots.

This year, Bell County Elections Administrator Shawn Snyder said they're working overtime to make sure that doesn't happen again.

"We ordered one ballot for every registered voter in Bell County so we've ordered over 180,000 ballots," Snyder said.

Usually only half of registered voters show up at the polls, but Snyder feels confident the county is covered this year.

The county is also looking into possibly getting electronic voting machines in the future.

Snyder said due to the increase in the amount of people voting early this year, it could cut down wait times on Election Day.

