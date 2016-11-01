Child dies in flatbed trailer incident after trick or treating

Tragedy struck a trick-or-treating outing Monday night when a 7-year-old girl died after being run over by a flatbed trailer in Lampasas County.

The incident happened in Lometa, located about 20 miles northwest of Lampasas.

Lometa Police Chief Robert Montgomery said the Lampasas County Sheriff’s Department got the call around 8:20 p.m. on Monday night.

The chief said a vehicle towing a flatbed trailer was turning left off of Railway St. onto Main St., when the girl fell off and was run over by the trailer in the chest area. The girl was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead a couple of hours later.

Chief Montgomery said the girl was from San Saba, but has family in Lometa. The flatbed trailer had 15-19 other people on it at the time of the incident.

Chief Montgomery said his office will continue to investigate.

