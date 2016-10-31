Mother in custody accused of killing 5-month-old

The Department of Family and Protective Services is investigating the death of a baby in Falls County Monday night.

In an email, CPS spokeswoman Marissa Gonzales wrote that CPS has had previous contact with the family and a careful review of those contacts will be conducted. In addition, the DFPS of Child Safety will conduct a separate review of the CPS contacts with the family and that review will made public when it's complete.

Jason Tepe who lives a block away from Falls County Road 3006 where the baby was found unresponsive said he saw the police presence on Monday night.

Tepe who didn't know the family was surprised to hear about this tragic situation.

"I never imagined that could've happened that close to my house," Tepe said. "I don't know what happened or how it happened or what the circumstances were but that was an innocent child and he didn't have anything to do with anything. It was wrong. It should have never happened."

That’s the only new information News Channel 25 has been able to get on the case. We’ve made calls to the Falls County Sheriff Ben Kirk but have not heard back.

On the scene Monday night, Kirk told a News Channel 25 reporter that the father called 911 around 6:30 p.m. saying his 5-month-old was unresponsive. Kirk said when paramedics arrived at the home in Travis on Falls County Road 3006, the dad was performing CPR on the child. Kirk said the baby died at the hospital about an hour later.

Kirk said investigators arrested the mother, Dung Ngoc Thi-Zeluff, 33, who was being held in the Falls County Jail on $1 million bond, faces capital murder charges.

Zeluff's mugshot had not been released as of Tuesday night. Jailers told us the mugshot could not be released without the sheriff's approval.

Falls County Justice of the Peace Preble Polk who pronounced the child deceased ordered an autopsy.

