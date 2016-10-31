Festival of Faiths teaches religious tolerance

The Greater Waco Interfaith Conference gathered at the Mayborn Museum on the Baylor campus Sunday afternoon.

The event was aimed at promoting unity among faith groups.

Attendees visited tables and ate food representing a variety of faiths before they participated in interactive presentations that highlighted the unique traditions of the faiths.

The religious advocacy group said in light of recent events across the nation, it’s important for those in the community to speak out in support of religious tolerance, diversity and respect for other’s traditions.

