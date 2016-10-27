Operation Reinvent helps build confidence for women soldiers

A nonprofit organization helped more than 50 Fort Hood women soldiers build their confidence and reconnect with their femininity through a two-day workshop.

On Wednesday, as part of Operation Reinvent's Career Transition and Empowerment program, women soldiers participated in workshops that taught them how to plan a smooth career transition out of the military and into the civilian workforce.

On Thursday, however, the women soldiers had a little more fun - and got makeovers.

"They go through a process of hair, makeup, and wardrobe advice, so that they can have the confidence to walk into a room and control that room and have influence over an interview and be successful, not because of their rank but because of their confidence that they exude," Operation Reinvent co-founded Nancy Northrop said.

Volunteer stylists from Fantastic Sams Cuts and Color did the makeovers, CVS Health donated makeup and skincare products, and staff from the Macy's in Temple gave wardrobe advice.

The makeover event was held from 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. at Club Hood. It was free for all of the women soldiers.

Northrop said each soldier's makeover cost the organization about $300, about $200 cheaper than the industry standard.

