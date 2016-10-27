Firefighters battle overnight tractor trailer fire near Mart

Mart firefighters responded to a call shortly before 2 a.m. of a tractor trailer on fire at the intersection of Highway 6 and Battle Lake Road. A Mart Fire Department official told News Channel 25 he believed something on the vehicle malfunctioned that sparked the fire, and that the fire ignited a small grass fire that was quickly extinguished. However, the exact cause of the initial fire is still unknown. There were no injuries associated with this fire.

