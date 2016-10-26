Central Texan ranchers concerned over lack of rain

A wet spring and dry fall are creating both good and bad conditions for ranchers in Central Texas.

One Riesel rancher says he planted clover, rye and oats, but they haven't sprouted yet because it's been so dry.

Normally, Robert Cervenka says his cattle would be grazing on that already, so he might have to supplement their diets with something else.

While there's no need to worry right now, he says he might start worrying soon.

"Everything is fine right now the cattle are still in good shape and we have plenty of water but it don't look good if it don't rain soon," said Cervenka. ""It's kind of a drastic change. Of course, we've always had droughts and floods so it's just part of the game."

Cervenka says the rain Central Texas received in the spring really helped the hay crop, which he has plenty of that is relatively cheap.

