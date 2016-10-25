Fatal accident in Troy under investigation, victims identified - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Fatal accident in Troy under investigation, victims identified

TROY, TX (KXXV) -

The teens involved in a fatal Troy crash have been identified. 

DPS responded to the wreck on Old Highway 81 in Troy at 8:28 p.m on Tuesday. 

Katlyn Fowler, 17, and John Lock, 16, died at the scene. Kayli Guthrie, 17, was treated at Baylor Scott & White and released. 

DPS said a car was driving on the northbound lanes when it hit a tree and the car caught on fire near Troy High School.

While the incident is under investigation, DPS wants to remind drivers to drive cautiously on curvy county roads.

A Go-Fund-Me account has been created to help cover one of the teens' funeral costs.

