Woman, three kids escape harm after car fire

A woman and three kids managed to make it out unscathed after the car they were in burst into flames.

Nolanville PD said the woman was driving westbound on U.S. 190 around 7:30 Tuesday morning when her car started to smoke near Paddy Hamilton Rd.

She pulled over and both she and the kids got out of the car.

Soon after, the car burst into flames.

An off-duty police officer from Rogers happened to see the fire and called it in.

Central Bell County Fire and Rescue and Nolanville PD responded to the scene.

Police said a small grass fire sparked near the car.

No injuries were reported.

Copyright 2016 KXXV. All rights reserved.