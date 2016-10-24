Waco-McLennan County Health District to start a Community Health Worker Initiative

The Episcopal Health Foundation (EHF) awarded a $586,397 grant to start a Community Health Worker program in Waco. The program was developed through the Prosper Waco initiative to use members of the community to help link residents to health care in Waco.

The program was created after Prosper Waco asked residents about the biggest needs in the community. Health came up as one of the most important issues that needed to be fixed.

The McLennan County Community Health Worker Initiative was created to improve access to all forms of healthcare for communities in need. Health workers will be trusted members of the community that will be able to educate people about healthcare options as well as encourage healthier lifestyles. Workers will develop relationships with residents to help them stay healthy.

The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District is still looking to fill the Community Health Worker Coordinator who will oversee all health workers. Once that position is filled, the district can focus on hiring their team of Community Health Workers, and dispatching them to four different zip codes: 76704,76705, 76706, 76707.

The job posting for the Community Health Worker Coordinator will be posted until October, 26th. Click here to go to the application.

