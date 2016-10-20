TSTC hosts Women in Technology Day for hundreds of high school students

Nearly 300 high school girls made their way to the Texas State Technical College campus in Waco Thursday for Women in Technology Day.

The students were given a tour of all the technical programs the college offers.

One of the stops on the tour included the Building Construction Technology facility, where they were given the chance to use power tools and see all of the gadgets the electrical construction has available.

Instructor Letha Novosad said the average age of an electrician or plumber in Texas is 55, so she said the industry is in desperate need of a new generation of workers.

"In this field today, there's a shortage of women. Women are needed in these fields. If we can get them interested at a young age, it's a really good thing," Novosad said.

Students from high schools in Temple, Waco, La Vega, Copperas Cove, and Whitney visited the campus.

Organizers said the purpose of the event is to celebrate and educate women interested in nontraditional fields.

