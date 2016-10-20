Killeen police searching for suspect after deadly shooting

Killeen police are searching for a suspect involved in a deadly Wednesday night shooting.

It happened shortly before 11:30 p.m. in the 4400 block of Jeff Scott Drive.

Police said they received several calls of shots fired in that area.

When they arrived, they found a 36-year-old man with gunshot wounds. He died at the scene.

From what police gathered so far, they believe it was a drive-by shooting.

They said someone inside a dark-colored car drove by and started shooting, hitting the 36-year-old man.

The car then sped away from the scene.

An autopsy was ordered.

Contact the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS if you have any information about this deadly shooting. If your tip leads to an arrest, you can receive a $1,000 reward. You can always remain anonymous.

