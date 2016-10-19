Petco Foundation Invests In Lifesaving Work of Killeen Animal Services

The Petco Foundation has awarded a $50,000 grant to Killeen Animal Services.

The grant will support the funding utilized to aid the shelter’s ongoing spay and neuter program and help provide care for the animals in need.

The Petco Foundation investment will allow citizens of Killeen to have their new pet spayed, neutered, and receive their rabies shot with minimal fiscal impact.

This program will help bring positivity to the shelters name. More recognition draws more potential pet owners to the shelter and promotes adoption.

