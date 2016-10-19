Four local officers are being awarded for their lifesaving actions

A few local police officers went above and beyond the line of duty when they pulled a suicidal woman from a bridge.

Four officers were honored at the Lacy Lakeview City Council meeting Tuesday night with lifesaving medals and certificates of appreciation.

In February, Lacy Lakeview Officer Casey Lander and Sergeant Amanda Leka preformed CPR and saved the life of a woman who was having a heart attack.

In August, Officer Lander who was assisted by TSTC PD Officer Marcus Woods and Sergeant Roman Proctor responded to a call on the I-35 overpass and saved the life of a suicidal woman attempting to jump from the bridge.

From the Lacy Lakeview Police Departments Facebook page, pictured left to right is, Sergeant Proctor, Officer Woods, Officer Lander, Sergeant Leka, City Manager Keith Bond, Mayor Calvin Hodde and Chief John Truehitt.

