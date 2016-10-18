Fuzzy Friends Rescue is hosting the 4th Annual Zombie Run

Fuzzy Friends Rescue’s 4th Annual Zombie Run will be Saturday, Oct. 22, 2016.

The event includes a $25 5k run and a $20 1k pet walk, beginning at 5 p.m. and 5:10 p.m. at the Indian Spring Park in Waco.

Registered participants will receive a T-shirt, goodie bag, and timed results from the race. Children under 5 years old will be free to attend with a paid adult.

No dogs are allowed on the 5k course, but they may walk the 1k pet walk with their owners.

Afterwards, there will be competitions for best zombie costume (human and dog), waggiest tail, and best trick. Competitions include prizes of gift cards to various Waco businesses.

For more information, visit their website.

