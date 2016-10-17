Mission Waco continues to send aid to Hurricane Matthew victims

The local non-profit organization Mission Waco sent $10,000 to help the relief effort in Haiti after Hurricane Matthew.

Janet Dorrell with Mission World is in Dame-Marienne, Haiti, using chlorinators and other filters to distribute clean water to flood victims. Purified water is a life-saver to Haitians as cholera continues to spread.

Haiti is the poorest country in the Western hemisphere. Mission Waco Mission World has been working in Haiti for the last thirty years.

If you are interested in helping with financial assistance towards the ongoing relief efforts of the hurricane victims, you can give online at www.missionwaco.org.

