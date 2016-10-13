Motorcyclist taken to hospital with serious injuries after crash

A motorcyclist was flown to the hospital in serious condition after a crash involving an SUV Thursday afternoon.

It happened around 12:45 p.m. Thursday in the 2400 block of West Stan Schlueter Loop, right across from the U.S. Post Office.

Killeen Police Department spokesperson Carroll Smith said the motorcyclist was traveling westbound when the driver of the SUV exited the parking lot of the Post Office.

The impact of the crash threw the 23-year-old motorcyclist 20 feet from his motorcycle, Carroll said. He was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

He was flown to Scott & White Memorial Hospital in Temple in serious condition.

Carroll said the driver of the SUV was not hurt.

The crash is under investigation.

