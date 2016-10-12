Police searching for burglars who broke into Waco gun store

Police are looking for two men who they said used an SUV to break into a Waco gun store on Wednesday morning.

It happened about 4 a.m. Wednesday at Unique Guns & Collectibles in the 1000 block of Wooded Acres Drive.

Police said two men wearing hoodies used a stolen Ford Explorer from Dallas to crash into the store. Police wouldn't say what they stole.

The owner of the store told News Channel 25 he was thankful no one was at the store during the burglary.

No further information was available.

