Belton teacher honored as teacher of the year nominee

Belton ISD teacher LaGay Pittenger is one of three finalists for the Texas Elementary Teacher of the Year.

Pittenger is a fifth-grade teacher, team leader, and a 25-year veteran educator.

The announcement will be made on Friday, Oct. 14 at 12 p.m.in Austin at the Bullock Texas State History Museum.

Pittenger will be honored as the Region 12 Elementary Teacher of the Year alongside Region 12 Secondary Teacher of the Year Michael Chirhart, Hillsboro High School, Hillsboro ISD.

The Texas Teacher of the Year program has honored excellence in classroom education since 1969. The program, facilitated by TASA since 2011, annually recognizes and rewards teachers who have demonstrated outstanding leadership and excellence in teaching.

Copyright 2016 KXXV. All rights reserved.