Traveling exhibit sheds light on anti-domestic violence movement

A traveling exhibit at Texas A&M is raising awareness about domestic violence.

The “Confronting Violence, Improving Women’s Lives” exhibit shows the history of the anti-domestic violence movement and highlights little known activists from the movement, which started in the 1970's.

Dr. Daniel Sheridan, a professor at Texas A&M, is one of the nurses from the movement featured in the exhibit.

Texas A&M Nursing professors Nancy Downing and Laurie Charles agree that while efforts have improved over the last few decades to bring awareness to domestic violence, there is still a lot of work to do.

“We’re not doing a good enough job, I think, generally in healthcare about recognizing the signs of intimate partner violence and recognizing non-accidental injury,” said Nancy Downing, Associate Professor at the Texas A&M College of Nursing. "It's a health issue. There are lots of implications, both psychological and physical."

Charles worked as a pediatrics nurse and said domestic violence also affects children.

"I think this is exactly the right time in the nation to talk about this. There's a lot of awareness around sexual assault and intimate partner violence right now on a national level. I think we need to talk about it as much as we can and continue to educate [about it]," Charles said.

The exhibit also has local resources available for those dealing with domestic violence, including:

The traveling exhibit is at the Texas A&M University College of Nursing until October 9th. On October 10th, it will relocate to the Medical Sciences Library until October 23rd. On October 24th it will move to the Sterling C. Evans Library until November 4th.

