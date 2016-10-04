Zaxby's to open in College Station

Zaxby's, a well-known chicken and wings restaurant will open in College Station in late October. The restaurant plans to hire 50 new employees to the location.

The restaurant is a favorite for chicken fingers and wings, and it will reflect a farmhouse design. The new design will offer guests a high-end, fast-casual experience with redesigned exteriors, dining areas and kitchens. Point-of-sale and other improvements will further enhance food quality and increase speed of service.

“This will be the 3rd Zaxby’s store that we have opened in Texas,” Humphries said. “The residents and businesses here have been extremely supportive, and we cannot wait to open our doors and have them come and dine with us at another convenient location.”

Candidates will need to visit Snag-a-job or indeed to apply.

