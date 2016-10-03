Overnight fire in Temple engulfs structure

The Temple Fire Department is trying to figure out what caused a home to go up in flames early Monday morning.

Crews responded to a call about a structure fire in the overnight hours of Monday morning at the intersection of Avenue K and MLK.

Firefighters arrived at 1104 S. MLK at 2:40 a.m. and used a defensive attack on the fire since the structure was engulfed in flames.

There was nobody inside the building at the time of the fire, and there were no injuries reported.

The fire was contained shortly after 3 a.m.

