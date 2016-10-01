Baylor Scott & White's Hospice facility receives generous donation

Baylor Scott and White's Hospice facility received a generous donation today.

Harper-Talasek Funeral home hosted a fundraiser where classic car owners could show off their hot rides for a small fee and the proceeds were donated to a good cause.

It started at 11:00 a.m. Saturday morning. During the car show, a silent auction took place and each car owner could enter to win trophies for their ride.

The funeral home says that thanks to the community's participation they raised $2,500 at the event that will be donated to Baylor Scott & White's Hospice facility.

Copyright 2016 KXXV. All rights reserved.