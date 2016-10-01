Temple Fire & Rescue teaches the community how to prevent fires

Temple Fire and Rescue hosted their annual fire safety and open house day to educate the community Saturday.

Families were able to come out and enjoy food, games and fun while learning safety tips on how to prevent fires from happening.

Some of the activities let kids take a tour of the fire station and allowed them to go through an obstacle course as if they were a firefighters. Others allowed both kids and parents to drive a pedal cart with impairment goggles to show people the dangerous effects of trying to drive while being impaired.

Temple Fire and Rescue's Public Information Officer Thomas Pechal said the event gives the community a chance to learn hands on experience from fire fighters.

"I think we can prevent a fire by presenting information. Certainly we respond on fires, but we would much rather prevent a fire. If we can teach someone information and they can take that home and prevent that fire then its a benefit and its a win," said Pechal.

Pechal also said each year the fire department looks forward to this event, and this year there were about 400 people who participated.

