Hundreds receive free medical services in Waco

Hundreds packed the Waco Convention Center Saturday for a day of free medical services.

The event was put on by Providence Healthcare Network, among other local organizations.

More than 700 volunteers provided services like flu shots, vision and dental services, and medicine prescriptions.

There was also a foot-washing station and a food pantry.

Although the doors didn’t open until 8 a.m., some attendees started lining up at 5 a.m.

"I just happened to see this on the news and decided to come check it out. And now I feel great. Got my teeth out, got my flu shot, and I got some medication for high-blood pressure. And I'm good to go," Waco resident Deitra Stroud said.

Providence Healthcare Network CEO Brett Esrock was satisfied with the turnout.

“There are still people in our community that don’t have access to care nor access to insurance. Even those that do have some insurance, it’s very expensive to get healthcare. It’s only one event a year, but still, for many people, that may be the only time all year that they receive any type of care,” he said.

Organizers expected more than 800 people.

