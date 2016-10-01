Hundreds attend walk to raise awareness for multiple sclerosis

Hundreds of people got up early Saturday to help raise awareness and find a cure for multiple sclerosis.

Heritage Square Park was filled with people participating in the 2016 Walk MS event.

This event was just one of more than 500 walks nationwide held by the National MS Society.

The goal of the Waco event was to raise $50,000 to help end multiple sclerosis.

Organizers of the event say they’re happy with the outcome.

“There’s no cure for MS, so these events help raise funds for critical research and helping people living with MS now to provide services,” said DeAnna Stansberry, Senior Development Manager.

“I’m really happy with the turnout. People are really excited, and I think there’s so much potential here in Waco to grow this event, so I’m really excited about it.”

Walks like the one in Waco have helped raise more than $920,000 in the past three decades.

Multiple sclerosis is a disabling disease of the central nervous system that disrupts flow of information within the brain, and between the brain and body, according to the National MS Society.

