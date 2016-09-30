Clown threats on social media target students

In a release, Temple ISD say that Temple Police have told them that reported threats from people dressing as clowns are fake.

Creepy Clown threats are all over social media and professional clowns think the sightings are no laughing matter.

The Copperas Cove Police Department said there was no evidence of a clown or any other threat in the area near Copperas Cove High School.

Waco ISD police are investigating a threat on social media that was made by someone with a profile picture of a clown.

This is one of many similar threats that have recently been popping up around the country.

On Thursday evening Waco ISD officials were alerted of several Facebook posts published by clowns that threatened to kill students at Waco High and University High.

"We take every threat seriously. Our number one priority is to take care of our kids, our students, our faculty, and our staff," says Bruce Gietzen, Waco ISD Director of Communications.

One of the posts reads, "Yeah first we going to Waco high then we going to university and we gone kill everybody."

"We don't know if it was generated locally or if it was generated outside of town. We've got some leads and we're checking on that to see," says Gietzen.

Gloria Maldonado, a concerned parent, found out about the threat to the schools through her daughter while she was in school. She says her daughter was pleading to get picked up.

"They sent me the screenshot and I said 'oh my God.' So I just got up and I was like 'I hope I make it if it's real before they kill one of my kids,'" said Maldonado.

While Waco ISD officials say there is no reason to believe the threats are credible, those behind the threats will be held accountable.

"The message is whether you think it's funny or not if you put a social media post out there that's irresponsible and creates fear and scares people, there should be consequences," assures Gietzen.

Waco ISD officials also want to assure parents and students that all of its schools are safe.

